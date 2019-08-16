Man who fled into Lake Michigan charged in murder of Muskegon Co. father

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of killing a father of two from Dalton Township on Thursday has been formally charged in the murder.

Ryan Allen Berry was charged Friday morning in Muskegon County District Court with several charges, including one count of open murder for the killing of Evan Yonker.

Prosecutors say Berry was “laying in wait” for Yonker inside his Dalton Township home, where he is alleged to have shot Yonker with his own shotgun once arriving home.

Berry is also facing a count of unlawful imprisonment for allegedly forcing Yonker’s girlfriend (Berry’s ex-girlfriend) to drive him to Grand Haven following the murder. Police say once he arrived to the south pier in Grand Haven, he fled to the water. After treading water for about 40 minutes, Berry was eventually taken into police custody.

Prosecutors said in court on Friday that Berry has been convicted of felonies on 3 previous occasions,  being charged with malicious destruction in 2011 in Ottawa County. He was also previously convicted of Unlawfully Driving Away an automobile and Home Invasion.

Berry told the court that he is not currently employed. A public defender was assigned to his case.

He faces life in prison if convicted.

