Meet Friday’s Friend: Napoleon

If you are looking to add one of the sweetest dogs that’s ever graced our Morning Mix set to your family, this little 1-year-old Mountain Cur mix named “Napoleon” would be that pooch!

A transfer from Tennessee, he does very well with his female roommate and adults at Humane Society of West Michigan but his history with children or cats is unknown. A slow introduction is recommended!

Adult dogs like Napoleon will be only $99 during a special Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Humane Society of West Michigan. Heartworm positive dogs will be $149. Cats and critters will be only $9 to adopt. (Kittens and puppies will not be available.) HSWM will be offering those who adopt long-term dogs, meaning those in their care for more than 30 days, either free entrance into a specialized obedience class or a free behavior consultation from our staff. The goal is to make sure that these dogs have the best chance to succeed in their new homes and HSWM wants to support adopters every step of the way.

Also happening on Saturday, Aug. 17 is an adoption event at Robinette’s from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Who doesn’t love wagon rides and puppies? HSWM will be bringing adoptable puppies for you to hang out and fall in love with. What better way to gear up for fall than a trip to the apple orchard and a new best friend! Puppies can be adopted at this event but will not be able to leave with you that night!

For more details visit www.hswestmi.org or follow them on Facebook.