Michigan-based fashion set to hit runway at Grand Rapids Art Museum

Posted 11:50 AM, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:49AM, August 16, 2019

Some of the hottest fashion trends from Michigan-based designers will make their way down the catwalk as Veux Studios, LLC presents Le Petit Maison: A Small House Fashion Show at the Grand Rapids Art Museum on Saturday, Aug. 17.

A collection of 10 different brands will do the runway show starting at 7 p.m. followed by a panel discussion with the designers. Each ticket will come with a free backdrop photo, gift bag, snacks and water. Front row VIP tickets are $25 and guests will be asked to wear all black. General admission is just $20. For more information, visit www.veux.us

