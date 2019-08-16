× Missing Tennessee girls thought to be in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A missing 17-year-old girl and her 2-year-old daughter from Tennessee are thought to be in Kalamazoo.

Alcoa, Tennessee police detectives are asking for help in finding Serenitty A. Morse-Switzer and her child, Bianca Nicole Marie Morse.

They were both found to be missing from their foster home early Tuesday morning. They had last been seen in their bedroom at about 10 p.m. Monday night.

The foster mom of the girls told police that she found a window open and two suitcases and clothing were missing, as well as the girls.

Detectives in Alcoa say they believe the girls may be with family in Kalamazoo.

Anyone with information should call Alcoa police at 865-243-9807.