Missing Tennessee girls thought to be in Kalamazoo

Posted 4:54 PM, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27PM, August 16, 2019

From Alcoa Police -Serenitty A. Morse-Switzer, 17, and Bianca Nicole Marie Morse, 2

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A missing 17-year-old girl and her 2-year-old daughter from Tennessee are thought to be in Kalamazoo.

Alcoa, Tennessee police detectives are asking for help in finding Serenitty A. Morse-Switzer and her child, Bianca Nicole Marie Morse.

Serenitty A. Morse-Switzer and Bianca Nicole Marie Morse,.

They were both found to be missing from their foster home early Tuesday morning. They had last been seen in their bedroom at about 10 p.m. Monday night.

The foster mom of the girls told police that she found a window open and two suitcases and clothing were missing, as well as the girls.

Detectives in Alcoa say they believe the girls may be with family in Kalamazoo.

Anyone with information should call Alcoa police at 865-243-9807.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.