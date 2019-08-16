× Oceana Co. home surrounded by authorities

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have surrounded a home Friday night in Oceana County.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles can be seen near a home on Third Street in Shelby Township, about 15 miles north of Whitehall.

Troopers were on the sides of the home with weapons drawn.

Authorities said they are trying to make contact with a man inside the home who led them there after a chase, but couldn’t provide further information. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Neighbors said the standoff began around 6 p.m. A nearby gas station was also locked down as a precaution.