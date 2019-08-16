Oceana Co. home surrounded by authorities

Posted 10:44 PM, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:59PM, August 16, 2019

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have surrounded a home Friday night in Oceana County.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles can be seen near a home on Third Street in Shelby Township, about 15 miles north of Whitehall.

Troopers were on the sides of the home with weapons drawn.

Authorities said they are trying to make contact with a man inside the home who led them there after a chase, but couldn’t provide further information.  No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Neighbors said the standoff began around 6 p.m. A nearby gas station was also locked down as a precaution.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.