Part of White Pine Trail to close for cleanup of Wolverine site

Posted 11:20 AM, August 16, 2019, by

Photo from one of the dump sites used by Wolverine

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — Federal officials say excavators will soon be used to remove contaminated soil and buried leather from the former Wolverine World Wide tannery site in western Michigan.

The Grand Rapids Press reports a popular stretch of the White Pine Trail will be closed in Rockford for the work and excavations in Belmont also are planned to remove soil and waste. Contractors also plan to remove contaminated sediments at two spots in the Rogue River.

Wolverine is paying for the cleanup work that’s being completed this fall.

The Environmental Protection Agency earlier ordered contaminated sediment and soil be excavated after finding high pollution levels where the shoemaker once operated.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, were discovered at Wolverine’s former Rockford factory grounds and its nearby waste dump in Belmont.

