Police: No firearm located after reports of man with gun in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police in Portage say they did not locate a firearm on a man after he was reportedly seen walking around with what appeared to be a firearm.

The reports started coming in around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Colonial Acres Residential Park located near S. Sprinkle Road and Meredith Street in Portage.

When officers arrived, they found a man who matched the description and tried to make contact but he took off on foot.

Police gave chase but lost sight of the suspect near E. Deadwood and S. Valley Circle within the park.

A perimeter was established and shortly after a 25-year-old Portage resident was tracked down and arrested.

An officer suffered minor injuries during the chase. The suspect is now facing multiple charges but a firearm was never located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100, http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.