Police seek bank robbery suspect in Kzoo

Surveillance footage of a bank robbery suspect on Aug. 16, 2019 in Kalamazoo, Mich.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect in the robbery of a Kalamazoo bank.

It happened Friday evening at a Fifth Third Bank on Portage Street.

Police said a woman entered the bank wearing a mask and gloves, approached the staff and asked for the money to be put in a bag. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had left the scene.

A K-9 search was attempted, but wasn’t successful.

Anyone with information on the suspect or robbery is asked to call Kalamazoo police at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

