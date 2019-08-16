Police surround house in Oceana County

NEW ERA, Mich. — A standoff that began early Friday evening in Oceana County was still going late into the night.

Michigan State Police were trying to make contact with a man barricaded inside a house that they surrounded in New Era, a village in Shelby Township north of Rothbury. Several other police agencies were on the scene, as well.

Police say there was a vehicle chase that preceded the standoff. What led to the chase and subsequent standoff had not been released by police at the time of this report.

MSP Lt. David Cope told FOX 17 in an email Friday night that “the subject is believed to be alone, and there are no reports of injuries related to the situation that I’m aware of…”

FOX 17 reported live from the scene around 11 p.m. that police still had a heavy presence along 3rd Street, with long guns pointed at the house.

Neighbors said the standoff began around 6 p.m. Friday. A nearby gas station was locked down, as a precaution.