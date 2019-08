Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTA, Mich. -- We are a week away from the Swing Under the Stars Fundraising event.

The event is planned for Friday, August 23 from 6-10 p.m. at Rogers Park, 75 N. Union in Sparta.

There will be live swing dance music by the Flat River Big Band along with food, beer and wine.

TicketsĀ are $10 each and money raised will be donated to the West Michigan Arts Council.