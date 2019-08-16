Dense Fog Advisory

Skydive Grand Haven Dink Dink 2019

Posted 7:04 AM, August 16, 2019

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- This weekend you have the chance to skydive 14,000 feet over Lake Michigan during the Dink Dink 2019 event hosted by Skydive Grand Haven.

The event runs August 15-19 in Grand Haven.

There will be two large aircraft available for tandem skydives which means we will be able to take larger groups from higher altitudes, all for the same great price.

The normal altitude is 10,000 ft above beautiful Lake Michigan, but this weekend only, we will be jumping from 14,000!

Slots are limited, but there still plenty available so book online or call (616) 350-8020 to book your jump.

