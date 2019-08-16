Speeding tickets help fund local libraries in Kalamazoo

Posted 7:35 PM, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:56PM, August 16, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Speeding tickets having been helping Kalamazoo County libraries for over 50 years.

The program has been running since 1964, turning fines to funding for libraries.

“Penal fines or violations, infractions of law, those revenues or costs that are associated with it, a portion of it gets paid to public libraries to help support programming services and collections,” Kalamazoo Public Library Director Ryan Weiber said. “It’s been in place for a longtime and libraries depend on it to a certain degree.”

The Kalamazoo County treasurer's office stated this year they’ve distributed $323,723 to public libraries in the area, which is up 11% from last year.

“Specifically here at Kalamazoo Public Library, I think the amount that we’re receiving this year is about $150,000 which is a tremendous amount,” Wieber said. “It’s a benefit to our patrons here, 116,000 residents within our district here in Kalamazoo.”

He said the money they receive only makes 1% of their operating costs. However, they're grateful for it. The KPL is largely funded by property taxes through a millage. So the money from speeding tickets helps supplement that.

"It goes towards everything, everything that we do well here," Wieber said. "All of our programs, our collections and we see it as a great benefit to all of our patrons."

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.