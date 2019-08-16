× Thieves smash window, steal cigarettes & alcohol from party store

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating yet another break-in in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the Sheldon Party Store, 2050 Chicago Drive, was broken into just before 2:15 a.m. Friday.

Deputies say thieves smashed a window and stole items like cigarettes, alcohol and other small items were taken by the suspects whom had fled prior to police arrival.

This case remains under investigation and anybody with information is encouraged to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.