Todd’s Weekend Adventures for Aug 16-18

As summer winds down, the family fun doesn’t have to. Here are some great things in Todd’s Weekend Adventures!

1.It’s Fanomenal Friday at Fifth Third Ballpark! Enjoy a kids 'happy hour' from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. with the game starting at 7pm. During the game the kiddos can enjoy half off hot dogs and sodas, the free Meijer Hometown Playground and inflatables along with mascot autographs. It`s Bob the Builder night and he`ll be making an appearance as well. Get your tickets at www.whitecapsbaseball.com Don`t forget Sunday`s game is when the first 1,000 kids through the gates get free food.

2. Also happening this weekend is the 2nd Annual Great Lakes Surf Festival at Muskegon’s Pere Marquette Beach. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, all stand up paddle boarders, surfers, kite boarders, kayakers, and windsurfers are welcome to this fun filled day of watersports. Don`t know how to do any of that? Come and take part in numerous workshops, free lessons and product demos that will help you get started. This is an all ages event and many raffle prizes will be up for grabs. For more info go to www.greatlakessurffestival.com.

3. Fun for your four-legged friends, too, this weekend! On Sunday, Aug. 18 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. bring your dogs to Richmond Pool in Grand Rapids for Wag ‘N Wade! Sadly, the pools are coming to a close and for the third year this is one way to celebrate. Tennis balls, drinking water and waste bags will be provided. There will be four, 45 minutes sessions, broken into small dogs, large dogs and senior dogs. You must pre-register! Search Wag and Wade Dog Swim on Facebook.

4. A night of amazing racing, Saturday, Aug. 17 at Berlin Raceway as some of the top late model drivers hop behind the wheel in the Battle at Berlin 251! Gates will open at 1pm and racing starts at 6:30pm. Drivers are crossing that finish line for a chance at $20,000. Get more details at www.berlinraceway.com