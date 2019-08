× Woman enters plea in crash that killed Muskegon Co. couple

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A woman has pleaded guilty to charges connected to a crash that killed a couple in Muskegon County.

It happened in May at the intersection of Michillinda Road and Weber Road in Fruitland Township, south of Whitehall. John and Ruth Humphreys were killed in the crash.

On Friday, the other driver, Marissa Galdeen, pleaded guilty to two counts of a moving violation causing death. The charge is a misdemeanor.