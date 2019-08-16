Woodland Mall broken into overnight after glass door smashed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- Police are searching for suspects accused of breaking into Woodland Mall early Friday.

It is not clear what the thieves got away with but it appears they broke in through a glass door.

We are also working to see if this is connected to a heavy police presence down the road on Grand Rapids' SE side.

In a statement, Woodland Mall said:

We are grateful for the fast work of our security firm, Allied Universal, and to Kentwood Police Department, for their quick response to this morning’s break-in. We are cooperating fully with KPD in its investigation and look forward to those responsible for the roberries to be brought to justice.