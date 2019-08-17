Boil Water Advisory lifted for Grand Avenue in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.  —  The City of Battle Creek canceled a Boil Water Advisory on Saturday for people along Grand Avenue, between Columbia Avenue E. and John R Street.

The advisory had called for all tap water for drinking and cooking purposes to be boiled ahead of time. But the city said in a Saturday afternoon news release that follow-up sampling found no coliform bacteria present in the water supply.

For more information, the city says you can contact Perry Hart at 269-966-3481, or the City of Battle Creek Verona Pumping Station at 269-966-3493.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

