Greek culture festival, “Yassou!” underway in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Opa! It’s finally here. The Greek culture festival, “Yassou!” is officially in full swing this weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to come through the festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

The festival offers everything from live music, dance demonstrations, cooking classes, wine tasting and of course, food!

Organizers have prepared an assortment of authentic Greek food for you to enjoy. Choose from appetizers, full meals, sandwiches and side items. And definitely don’t forget dessert! Baklava is only the beginning…

This year, Yassou! will be supporting the The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan – Be Nice, as it’s charity sponsor. The MHF is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to creating open conversation and education about mental health awareness. For more information, visit www.benice.org

The festival runs Saturday 11a.m. to 10p.m. and Sunday Noon to 3p.m.

For a full schedule of the festival, click here.