Greek culture festival, “Yassou!” underway in GR

Posted 6:14 AM, August 17, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Opa! It’s finally here. The Greek culture festival, “Yassou!” is officially in full swing this weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to come through the festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

The festival offers everything from live music, dance demonstrations, cooking classes, wine tasting and of course, food!

Organizers have prepared an assortment of authentic Greek food for you to enjoy. Choose from appetizers, full meals, sandwiches and side items. And definitely don’t forget dessert! Baklava is only the beginning…

This year, Yassou! will be supporting the The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan – Be Nice, as it’s charity sponsor.  The MHF is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to creating open conversation and education about mental health awareness.  For more information, visit www.benice.org

The festival runs Saturday 11a.m. to 10p.m. and Sunday Noon to 3p.m.

For a full schedule of the festival, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.