Parachuter dies in skydiving accident at Grand Haven Airpark

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says a 33-year-old man died Saturday in a skydiving accident at the Grand Haven Memorial Airport.

The publicly-owned airport at 16446 Comstock Street is two miles southeast of Grand Haven.

Witnesses said the parachuter was completing a skydive when his parachute may’ve come into contact with another skydiver who also was landing. According to a Grand Haven D.P.S. news release, “Witnesses said that it appeared the victim’s parachute collapsed approximately 50 (feet) from the ground. The victim was participating in the Dink, Dink, Boogie event at the Grand Haven Airport.”

Afterward, skydiving was suspended at the airport.

It’s the second time this summer that a parachuting event near the airport has made news this summer. In early July, rescue crews responded to a report of a parachute landing in Pottawatomie Bayou in Grand Haven Township. It turned out the parachuter was able to cut his primary chute away after a malfunction, and land safely at the Grand Haven Airport.