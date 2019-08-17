Saturday sunshine & warmth, storms possible Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN-- A decent-looking Saturday forecast is in store for the majority of West Michigan. A mix of sun and clouds is anticipated from Grand Rapids and northward while more clouds will keep sky conditions just partly sunny for sections around Kalamazoo and southward.

A rain-free daylight stretch is anticipated for most of us while a stray / spotty shower or thundershower cannot be ruled out later this afternoon and evening for areas along I-94 and particularly closer to the Indiana border. Highs today climb into the middle 80s. Humidity levels are to be moderate.

Overnight tonight the risk for a few showers and thunderstorms will be out there as a warm front edges northward into our region. A better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms actually arrives by mid-morning on Sunday as an upper-level disturbance moves in from the west. Most of this activity will likely move out by the early afternoon allowing for skies to become partly sunny and for temperatures to climb back well into the 80s. Expect humidity to be at a much higher level on Sunday area wide.

A new chance for a thunderstorm may emerge at some point Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Most of Monday looks to turn out rain-free, however, with continued very warm temperatures underneath partly cloudy skies. The mercury heads for the middle to upper 80s. Tuesday also shakes out quite warm and potentially very humid with readings again in the upper 80s. The chance for a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Tuesday but details on any precipitation patterns for Tuesday are unclear at this time. Note that any thunderstorms that do develop over the next few days may become strong to severe.

The forecast trends cooler for Wednesday and into especially Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Though a shower or two may try to linger into Wednesday morning most of the stretch from Wednesday through Friday will be on the dry side. A slow warm-up is likely to get going again next weekend and beyond.