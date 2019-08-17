Troopers investigating after vehicle flees from traffic stop

Posted 9:03 AM, August 17, 2019, by

NEW ERA, Mich. — Michigan State Police said they are investigating a case involving a suspect that drove off from a traffic stop at high speeds.

Troopers from the Hart Post tried to stop a man along US-31 sometime Friday afternoon. That suspect took off but troopers did not try to follow him.

MSP later tried to contact a man they believed to be connected to that incident. They also said he was alone and not unarmed when troopers approached his home near 3rd St and Ray St in the Village of New Era, though he refused to cooperate.

The scene was cleared around 12 a.m. MSP said they will be following up with an investigation in connection to that traffic stop.

Also on scene was the Oceana County Sheriff’s Department, the New Era Police Department, and Life EMS.

No arrests have been made.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.