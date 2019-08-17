Troopers investigating after vehicle flees from traffic stop

NEW ERA, Mich. — Michigan State Police said they are investigating a case involving a suspect that drove off from a traffic stop at high speeds.

Troopers from the Hart Post tried to stop a man along US-31 sometime Friday afternoon. That suspect took off but troopers did not try to follow him.

MSP later tried to contact a man they believed to be connected to that incident. They also said he was alone and not unarmed when troopers approached his home near 3rd St and Ray St in the Village of New Era, though he refused to cooperate.

The scene was cleared around 12 a.m. MSP said they will be following up with an investigation in connection to that traffic stop.

Also on scene was the Oceana County Sheriff’s Department, the New Era Police Department, and Life EMS.

No arrests have been made.