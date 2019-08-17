Woman airlifted to hospital after crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash at Butternut Drive and 114th Avenue sent a woman to the hospital with critical injuries Saturday afternoon.

The crash closed the intersection for an hour and a half just before 4 p.m. The 18-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 struck a 60 year-old woman driving a Mercury Sable in the driver’s side door.

According to the police report, the driver of the F-150 was heading north on Butternut Drive and did not stop at the stop sign.

The driver of the Mercury was pinned in car for nearly half and hour while Holland Township rescue crews worked to free her. She was airlifted to Spectrum in critical condition.

The driver of the F-150 and their 14-year-old passenger were not injured.