Woman dances her way through labor pains at hospital

York County (WPMT) — WellSpan York Hospital is changing the way women there go through labor in a unique way.

They are introducing a 5-minute dance video for moms-to-be as a part of a new labor initiative, helping women dance their way to the delivery room.

It features nurses, doctors and hospital staff having fun dancing to choreographed moves for women in labor to watch and follow along in their room.

“For them to be by your side constantly checking in on you and for them to get up and dance with you that’s a whole other experience,” said Emily Kahn of York. “It makes you feel closer, I feel really close to them,” she added.

Midwife at the hospital, Christa Bamburg says a big part of pain management is distraction.

“It gives you the chance to not focus only on the pain and when you’re on the bed it’s easy to easy to focus on that,” said Bamburg.

“It’s a stressful process seeing your significant other in a lot of pain and there’s nothing you can really do about it so this is awesome,” said Mo Kahn, husband.

The mom-to-be says she plans on dancing until her baby boy makes his debut.

“His name is going be Issac Khan and I cannot wait to meet him,” said Kahn.

