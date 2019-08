WYOMING, Mich. — Police are asking for help finding a missing woman in danger.

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, 62-year-old Maxine walker was last seen leaving her hotel room near 28th St and Buchanan Ave around 7 p.m. on Friday, August 17.

She normally uses a walker but did not take it with her when she left.

They say she has a diminished mental capacity and missed her last dose of medication.

If you see her give the Wyoming Department of Public Safety a call.