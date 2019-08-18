Discounted tickets unveiled for Disney World guests

Posted 6:58 PM, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:02PM, August 18, 2019

ORLANDO, FL — Walt Disney World is rolling out a new discounted ticket for guests visiting any of the resort’s four main theme parks.

Disney World’s “Mid-Day Magic” tickets are only for customers who show up after twelve p.m. The company says it designed the tickets, keeping in mind the timing which meets the needs of its clients.

The new ticketing rates come just weeks before the resort is set to open its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area on August 29th.

Earlier this month, the company reported a 3%  drop in attendance at Disneyland.  The entertainment complex partially blamed Disneyland’s opening of Galaxy’s Edge for the low turn out. It remains unclear if the “Mid-Day Magic” tickets are being offered in an effort to prevent a similar drop in attendance. One thing is for sure, though. The deal won’t last forever.

The deadline for using the “Mid-Day Magic” tickets is December 15th.

