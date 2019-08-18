‘He was an excellent kid’: Community in mourning after teen shot and killed in Muskegon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Many in Muskegon are in mourning after a 16-year-old was shot and killed just a block from his home Saturday night.

As police work to make arrests, loved ones are making sure Zamarian Cooper isn’t forgotten.

On Sunday, family and friends held a candlelight vigil at the spot where Zamarian was shot in the head.

By all accounts he was an amazing kid, with a bright future ahead of him but senseless violence cut his life short Saturday night.