‘He was an excellent kid’: Community in mourning after teen shot and killed in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Many in Muskegon are in mourning after a 16-year-old was shot and killed just a block from his home Saturday night.
As police work to make arrests, loved ones are making sure Zamarian Cooper isn’t forgotten.
On Sunday, family and friends held a candlelight vigil at the spot where Zamarian was shot in the head.
By all accounts he was an amazing kid, with a bright future ahead of him but senseless violence cut his life short Saturday night.
"He didn’t do anything wrong he wasn’t a gang banger, he didn’t do drugs, he didn’t sell drugs, he was an excellent kid," Family friend Lamelle Childers, said.
"Listen this kid never had a beef, an argument, he never was a bully, none of that, he was very good kid," Childers, added.
Zamarian was a talented wrestler, did karate and played saxophone in his high school’s marching band.
Friends say he was the type of kid who would make any parent proud.
Zamarian’s death is bringing tears to people across the area and raising more questions about the shooting and growing gun violence as a whole.
"Who’s going to talk, who’s going to represent these kids, who’s going to set up a program to stop the violence in Muskegon," Childers, questioned.
Police are still investigating and looking for help in identifying any suspects.
The family is asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.
If you have any information you are asked to call Silent Observer 231-722-7463.