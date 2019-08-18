Hong Kong protesters disperse peacefully

Posted 4:08 PM, August 18, 2019, by

 HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters gathered outside Hong Kong’s government headquarters have peacefully dispersed after fellow demonstrators urged them to go home.

Sunday’s pro-democracy rally, attended by hundreds of thousands, concluded a rare peaceful weekend in the city, which has been beset by violent clashes between protesters and police.

Some applauded when the stragglers who had stayed out shining laser pointers at the government building retreated.

Organizers estimated at least 1.7 million people participated in the assembly and subsequent march in central Hong Kong. Police said there were just 128,000 at its peak in the assigned location. Many protesters, however, did not follow the pre-approved guidelines laid out by the authorities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.