K9 tracks suspects 4.5 miles across Cass Co.

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A house fight has landed three people in jail.

It happened around five o’clock Friday night when two suspects walked into a home and began physically fighting the homeowners with pepper spray in the 19000 block of Hoffman Road in Penn Township of Cass County.

The suspects fled on food were tracked down almost five miles away by a Case Co. K9 named “Faust.” Three people were arrested including a 19-year-old male from Edwardsburg, 30-year-old female from Niles, and a third with outstanding warrants.

Investigators say names will not be released until the suspects are arraigned in court.

