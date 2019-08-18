Man with dementia lost in southwest Michigan

GRAND JUNCTION. Mich — An 84 year-old man with dementia is still missing after getting lost Sunday evening.

Van Buren County Deputies were alerted Saturday just after 4 a.m. that Charles “Chuck” Hazard was last seen in the Hasting area, “admittedly confused” according to police, and trying to find his way home to Grand Junction.

Charles is around 6′ tall, 190 pounds and is balding with some grey hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be driving his red 2011 Ford Fusion with Michigan plate ECQ4591. The car has American Flags on both front windows. He was wearing a red shirt, black ball cap, and glasses. He goes to South Haven often and may have headed that direction.

Anyone with information as to Chuck’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Van Buren County Central Dispatch at 269-657-3101.