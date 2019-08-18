Man with dementia lost in southwest Michigan

Posted 6:04 PM, August 18, 2019, by

GRAND JUNCTION. Mich — An 84 year-old man with dementia is still missing after getting lost Sunday evening.

Van Buren County Deputies were alerted Saturday just after 4 a.m.  that Charles “Chuck” Hazard was last seen in the Hasting area, “admittedly confused” according to police, and trying to find his way home to Grand Junction.

Charles is around 6′ tall, 190 pounds and is balding with some grey hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be driving his red 2011 Ford Fusion with Michigan plate ECQ4591. The car has American Flags on both front windows. He was wearing a red shirt, black ball cap, and glasses. He goes to South Haven often and may have headed that direction.

Anyone with information as to Chuck’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Van Buren County Central Dispatch at 269-657-3101.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.