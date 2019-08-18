× Small areas of power outages reported spread around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Small pockets of minor power outages began showing up around West Michigan at midday Sunday.

Those came after thunderstorms quickly passed through the area late Sunday morning. The storms lacked the intensity that originally had been expected.

Consumers Energy showed a half dozen areas spread throughout West Michigan experiencing power outages affecting up to 50 customers each.

There were two larger areas whose electrical service was impacted, however. Consumers reported an outage in the area of Muskegon and Muskegon Township affecting up to 1,000 customers and another outage in the area of Kent City and Casnovia affecting up to 200 customers.

No causes or estimated times of restoration were reported for any of the outages. All of them quickly had crews on scene servicing them, however.