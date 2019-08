MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a Muskegon teenager.

At 10:56 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old was found in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Smith Street with gunshot wounds to the head and later was pronounced dead at Hackley Hospital.

The investigation is still on-going. Please contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.