Sitting down with Rockford interim football coach Randy VanderVeen

Posted 11:02 PM, August 18, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Rockford football coach Ralph Munger was hospitalized recently leaving questions regarding his future of coaching the Rams. Defensive coordinator Randy VanderVeen has been coaching with Munger at Rockford since 1997 and has been given the interim coaching role while Munger recovers, he joined us on Sunday evening to talk about his new role and Munger's health.

