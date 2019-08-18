GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Rockford football coach Ralph Munger was hospitalized recently leaving questions regarding his future of coaching the Rams. Defensive coordinator Randy VanderVeen has been coaching with Munger at Rockford since 1997 and has been given the interim coaching role while Munger recovers, he joined us on Sunday evening to talk about his new role and Munger's health.
Sitting down with Rockford interim football coach Randy VanderVeen
-
Ralph Munger doing ‘great’ after quadruple bypass surgery
-
Returning experience raises expectations for Grand Rapids Christian
-
Lowell hires next head football coach
-
Ellis steps down as women’s national soccer team coach
-
Inside Grand Valley’s ‘Best of the Midwest’ football camp
-
-
Familiarity evident for Lions as training camp opens
-
McElwain unfazed by being picked to finish last in MAC West
-
Newaygo community comes together for Joe Berger’s annual football camp
-
West Catholic promotes Justin Michalowski to head football coach
-
Hope Solo criticizes Team USA coach Jill Ellis
-
-
East Grand Rapids football to lean upon large senior class
-
Wyoming Lee football coach ready for a return to coaching after brain aneurysm
-
Jake Vander Wal hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps