 Storms likely on Sunday with calmer conditions arriving Monday

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will start off with mostly clear skies with potentially some fog development before showers and storms start to move in. Temperatures for the day will push into the lower 80s with a sticky muggy feeling. Winds are expected to pick up in the afternoon when storms start to arrive by late morning and early afternoon hours. Some storms can be on the stronger side.

Anywhere between noon to 1 or 2 o’clock we will start to see a line of showers and storms move in from west to east. This line of storms can bring severe conditions such as hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Many in our southeast communities are in the slight risk for these stronger storms while the rest of our northwest communities are in the marginal risk.

The lakeshore is also not a safe spot to be today. Waves can build up to 2-5 ft. while we have moderate and high beach hazards in place. The beaches from Holland and on northward will be the most dangerous with the south sides of the piers needing to be avoided. Please stay safe and cautious if you are along the lakeshore today.

Monday high pressure will move in drying us out and clearing our skies leading to sunshine! Warm temperatures and humidity stick around to start the work week before our next rain chance arrives Wednesday morning. After our midweek rain chances we will cool off and bring back the sunshine before another hot weekend next weekend.