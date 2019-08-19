1 killed, 1 hospitalized after St. Joseph Co. crash

Posted 3:36 PM, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, August 19, 2019

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was killed Monday morning in a crash in St. Joseph County.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nottawa and Prairie Corners roads in Mendon Township, south of Vicksburg.

Authorities said a vehicle missed a stop sign at Nottawa Road because of fog, causing a collision with a southbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that ran a stop sign, 60-year-old Thomas Bell, was killed in the crash.

Bell’s wife was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital and the drier of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

