GRAND JUNCTION, Mich. — A man with dementia who had been missing since Saturday has been found.

Charles Hazard, 84, had last been seen around 4 a.m. Saturday near Hastings before being found on Monday. Authorities received a report of Hazard looking confused while trying to find his way back to his Grand Junction home on Saturday.

Authorities say he got lost around Hastings early Saturday morning and was without medications he needs to treat his dementia.