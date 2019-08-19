Alabama veterinarian drowns in Lake Michigan

Posted 9:33 AM, August 19, 2019

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama veterinarian is dead following an apparent drowning on Lake Michigan.

News outlets report that 71-year-old George Seier jumped into the water to retrieve a sailboat dingy that had drifted away on Saturday afternoon. He was at Harbor Springs on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Seier swam about 75 yards and went under while treading water in about 10 feet of water. A dive team found his body later.

Seier had a large veterinary practice in Prattville, near Montgomery.

A Facebook message posted by Seier’s practice, Cobbs Ford Pet Health Center, calls him a gifted doctor, a caring husband and father.

