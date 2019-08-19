City of Allegan holding meeting on future of marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN, Mich. -- Pot shops could be coming to a neighborhood near you as the city of Allegan has to vote by the end of the year whether to allow marijuana businesses within city limits.

Although pot was legalized in Michigan for recreational use almost a year ago, now cities like Allegan are left to make a decision on whether or not to allow recreational pot businesses.

Earlier this year, the Allegan city council passed an ordinance, that if passed, would allow all forms of recreational marijuana businesses while promising to hold at least one public hearing to seek the public’s input before making a final decision by December of this year.

If approved, this would include the growing of roughly 15,000 plants, buildings for smoking marijuana, while giving the green light for transporters, growers and retailers throughout the city.

Some see the ordinance as a stain on the city, worried council members are simply working to pass the ordinance for their own vested interest.

"We don’t need a stoned out culture - where everyone’s stoned are a lot of people are stone and I don’t think we need that. I’m very opposed", said concerned resident Joanie Townsend.

"I am concerned for the children, I’m concerned for the adults also because it affects there employment, it effects there health and I don’t want it so close to the schools. the ordinance says it can be within 500 feet of a school. there is no limit where they can have it for parks, for churches, for other recreation places within the town, there is no limit on that no buffer at all. Ive noticed in other town that they don’t allow the sale of marijuana the close to schools and other public places. that’s my min concern, im asking our council to not let this come to our town," said another concerned resident Joan Simmons.

Monday night’s planning commission meeting is set for 6 p.m. at city hall, 321 Trowbridge Street in Allegan and you’re invited to come informed and give your thoughts.