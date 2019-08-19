Dale Earnhardt Jr. releases statement after plane crash

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has released a statement after he and his family survived a plane crash last week.

The plane crashed at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, on Thursday.

On Monday, Earnhardt wrote:

“Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages and prayer since last Thursday. We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots and our dog Gus. With respect to the investigation, we will not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident. I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel and hospital staff. Lastly, Amy and I continue to be very appreciative of the privacy extended to us to process everything. It has been important to do that together and on our own time.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing.

Earnhardt, his wife, their child and the two pilots all survived and were not seriously injured.