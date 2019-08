× Girl, 9, dies after dog mauling in Detroit

DETROIT — Police say a girl was killed Monday in Detroit when she was mauled by three dogs on the city’s west side.

FOX 2 reports the 9-year-old girl was walking through an alley when the dogs came out of a nearby yard and attacked her. One of the dogs was shot by a neighbor.

The other dogs were taken to animal control while police investigate. After the attack, the girl was taken to Detroit Children’s Hospital, where she died.