Maker Faire returns to Grand Rapids Public Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Maker Faire is back on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. This is a showcase of inventions, creativity and downright unique items that appeal to the whole family. Whether you love robotics, jewelry, sewing, or crafts, this is for you!

You can walk around and interact at more than 50 hands-on maker booths. Allendale Robotics Team showed off the robot they made for competition while visiting FOX 17 Morning Mix.

Getting into the faire is included in the general admission price into GRPM.

To learn more, head to GrandRapids.MakerFaire.com