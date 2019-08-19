Man accused of retail fraud, stabbing arrested

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police arrested a Kalamazoo man who they stay stabbed an employee while trying to rob a store.

The stabbing happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at a store on E Main Street.

The 32 year-old suspect was stopped by store employees as he tried to leave the business. He then brandished a knife and stabbed one employee before fleeing on a bike.

Police said the man was initially uncooperative, but was eventually taken into custody on charges of resisting and obstructing, felony assault and armed robbery.

The employee was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.