Man accused of retail fraud, stabbing arrested

Posted 9:24 PM, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38PM, August 19, 2019

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  Police arrested a Kalamazoo man who they stay stabbed an employee while trying to rob a store.

The stabbing happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at a store on E Main Street.

The 32 year-old suspect was stopped by store employees as he tried to leave the business. He then brandished a knife and stabbed one employee before fleeing on a bike.

Police said the man was initially uncooperative, but was eventually taken into custody on charges of resisting and obstructing, felony assault and armed robbery.

The employee was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

