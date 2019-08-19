× MSP: Man arrested for threatening videos towards Ferris State, hospitals

REED CITY, Mich. — A man has been arrested after allegedly posting videos online making threats towards Ferris State University, area hospitals, a veterans’ affairs office and military police.

Authorities began investigating after becoming aware of the videos at 3 a.m. Sunday, and quickly identified the suspect as a 33-year-old Reed City man. The man was found and arrested Sunday evening at his Reed City home.

He is being held on a $1 million bond on charges of posting terroristic threats, using a computer to commit a felony and illegal use of a telecommunication device. His name is being withheld until arraignment.

Authorities say there was never a physical threat to the people and organizations listed in the videos because of how quickly he was taken into custody.