× New security camera alerts homeowner to break in

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A homeowner in Ottawa County says his new security camera helped catch a criminal in it’s first full day of operation.

Nicholas VanGeest says he bought a Ring Doorbell unit on Saturday, and installed it Sunday. Then Monday at 8 a.m., the app alerted him to motion outside his house. The camera revealed a strange vehicle parked in the driveway, and VanGeest called police.

A nearby deputy responded and found a suspect in the yard. That suspect ran from the deputy, who called in backup, including K-9 search teams.

A quarter-mile chase ended with the suspect being arrested. Authorities said that person is in the hospital with minor injuries sustained while running in the woods.

Captain Mark Bennett tells FOX 17 that the suspect and homeowner know each other, but they haven’t seen each other in a long time.

VanGeest says he only bought the Ring Doorbell after change was taken from his car last week.

Investigators remain at the house, looking into whether anything is missing. VanGeest says none of his guns were touched.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest updates.