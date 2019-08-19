Planned Parenthood leaves federal family planning program

The logo of Planned Parenthood is seen outside the Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center in St. Louis, Missouri, May 30, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Planned Parenthood says it’s pulling out of the federal family planning program rather than abide by a new Trump administration rule prohibiting participants from referring patients for abortions.

Planned Parenthood’s acting president and CEO says the organization’s nationwide network of health centers will remain open and strive to make up for the loss of federal money.

But Alexis McGill Johnson predicts that many low-income women who rely on Planned Parenthood services will “delay or go without care.”

About 4 million women are served nationwide under the Title X program, which distributes $260 million in grants to clinics. Planned Parenthood says it has served about 40% of patients.

A federal appeals court is weighing a lawsuit to overturn the rule but has allowed the administration to begin enforcement.

