Police searching for suspect in Kzoo bank robbery

Posted 4:51 PM, August 19, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a woman who robbed a bank Monday in Kalamazoo.

Police say a woman entered a bank on W Main Street wearing a surgical-style mask and gloves, approached the staff and asked for money to be put in a bag. A weapon wasn’t implied or seen.

The woman left the area before police arrived and a K-9 was unable to track her down. Investigators say the suspect is believed to be responsible for several bank robberies in the surrounding area.

Anyone with information on the suspect or robbery is asked to call Kalamazoo police at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

