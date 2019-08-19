Several break-ins at businesses from Kent to Kalamazoo County

Posted 5:02 AM, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:50AM, August 19, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN -- Authorities are investigating yet another round of break-ins at businesses across West Michigan.

The most recent happening around 3 a.m. Monday at the Target of S. Westnedge Avenue in Portage.

The front glass door was found shattered out, along with the front window of the nearby Game Stop.

Security cameras helped officials track down the suspect who was found outside the store and arrested by police.

An 18-year-old man is now facing charges after confessing to both crimes. His name has not been released.

Investigators are also searching for the suspect or suspects involved in a break-in at a cell phone store.

The owner of the Cricket Wireless Store, 3452 Alpine Ave NW in Walker, says the store was broken into around 1 a.m. Monday.

We're told the thieves made away with items from the store but it's not exactly clear what all was taken.

The T-Mobile store at Centerpointe Mall, 3583 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids was also broken into overnight.

In all cases, the suspects busted the windows out of the store to gain access.

