Skydiver who died in Grand Haven identified

Posted 10:09 AM, August 19, 2019, by

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Authorities have identified the man killed in a skydiving accident Saturday in Grand Haven.

Paul Van Vuuren, 33, of Atlanta, Nebraska, died Saturday when witnesses say his parachute collapsed about 50 feet off of the ground. Witnesses said his parachute may have come in contact with another skydiver.

The incident happened at about 4:00 p.m. during the Dink, Dink, Boogie event at the Grand Haven Memorial Airport. About 200 jumpers were taking part in the event. Skydiving was suspended after the accident.

