UICA app showcases local outdoor murals

Gorgeous murals have transformed bland brick walls throughout downtown Grand Rapids. They provide the perfect opportunity to snap a selfie or memorable photo. Behind the stunning transformations is the Urban Institute of Contemporary Arts as part of their community outreach program.

With more than a dozen, how can you possibly see them all? With a new app called VAMONDE. Learn more from Chris Koens, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for Urban Institute of Contemporary Arts. He explained the app that helps you find the Grand Rapids Murals by UICA Exit Space Project.

To find a list online, go to https://www.uica.org/exit-space-project