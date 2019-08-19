Ways to protect your kids from bullies at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Kids across West Michigan are headed or will soon be headed back to the classroom. For some kids it's an exciting time of year but for others they are nervous about being bullied.

Dr. Nicole Beurkens PhD, CNS, Licensed Psychologist and Board Certified Nutrition Specialist joined us in studio with some tips, and signs to look out for to protect your kid:

Bullying Basics

Can be verbal, social, or physical

Typically occurs when adults aren’t present

1 in every 3 students reports being bullied at school

70% of youth say they have seen bullying at school

15% of high schoolers report being cyberbullied in the past year

Only 20-30% of kids tell adults about bullying

Children involved in bullying are at greater risk of mental health issues

Bullying Warning Signs

Missing or damaged belongings

Increased complaints of stomach or headaches

Appetite changes, sleep problems, or nightmares

Worsening school performance

Avoidance of certain people or places

Increased isolation, anxiety, or self-esteem problems

Strategies to Prevent and Address Bullying