Woman killed in Muskegon Heights fire

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A woman was killed in a fire Monday at a Muskegon Heights home.

The fire happened Monday at a home located at 3527 Hoyt St.

Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean said smoke was coming from the home when crews arrived, and firefighters had to rush in to search for someone inside.

The victim, a woman in her 60s, was found just inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An official cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but investigators say it’s believed to be accidental. The woman’s name has not been released at this time.